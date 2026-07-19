Abhishek’s office demolished, TMC cries political vendetta

The office of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Amtala, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, was demolished by the district administration on Saturday over allegations of illegal construction.

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The demolition was carried out after the administration alleged that the building had been constructed without an approved building plan. Heavy police deployment was made at the site to maintain law and order during the operation.

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Reacting to the demolition, Banerjee described the action as an act of “political intimidation” by the BJP and asserted that it would only strengthen the Trinamool Congress.

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Banerjee accused the BJP of pursuing a “bulldozer model” of politics. “First, it was the Annapurna issue, and after the elections, it became the bulldozer. This is the BJP’s politics of intimidation. If anyone thinks that demolishing our party office will frighten or silence the Trinamool Congress, they are mistaken. Every such action will only make us stronger,” he said.

He said the party had no objection if action was taken against any political organisation that had illegally occupied government land. However, he claimed that the demolished office stood on privately owned land and that all necessary approvals and legal documents were in place.

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“This land is not government property. The office was built on privately owned land, and we have all the approved plans and legal documents. We will place every document before the Calcutta High Court,” he said.

He further alleged that individuals wearing saffron scarves and carrying BJP flags entered the premises during the demolition and vandalised party property. Banerjee said the TMC had full faith in the judiciary and would challenge the demolition before the Calcutta High Court, adding that the party would move the Supreme Court if required.

According to officials, the district administration issued its first notice to Banerjee’s office on June 30, seeking an explanation and documents related to the approvals obtained for the construction of the building.

A second notice was issued on July 7, directing Banerjee or his representatives to appear before the district administration on July 15 and submit the required documents. Officials said neither a response nor a representative was received, following which the administration proceeded with the demolition.

The action triggered sharp political reactions, with the BJP asserting that the demolition demonstrated that the law applies equally to everyone.

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said the action sent a clear message that “the law is equal for all”.

"Today, as we witness action being taken against alleged illegal constructions, one message stands out clearly - the law is equal for all. This is the very essence of good governance and the cornerstone of a strong democracy," she said.

Paul added that no individual, organisation or public figure should be above the law and stressed that all actions must be carried out strictly in accordance with legal procedures to ensure fairness and accountability.