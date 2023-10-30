Absconding criminal killed in encounter with UP police

PTI

Lucknow/Ghaziabad, October 30

A notorious criminal carrying a Rs 25,000 reward on his arrest for his alleged involvement in a case of robbery has been killed in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, police had set up a checkpoint in the Masoori police station area and directed two persons approaching on a motorbike to stop late on Sunday night.

At this, the two began running and opened fire at the police, injuring a sub-inspector. In retaliatory firing, one of them was injured while the other managed to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital where he died, the officer said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Jitendra and he had 12 cases registered against him.

He was absconding in a case of robbery on October 27 in which a BTech student had died. A reward of Rs 25,000 had been declared on his arrest, Chandra added.

According to the police, Jitendra and his associate had snatched the mobile phone from Kriti, a first-year BTech student, who was on her way back to home.

Kriti fell from the auto and was critically injured. She was admitted to a hospital, where she died during the treatment on Sunday afternoon, they said.

