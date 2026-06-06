icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Absconding West Bengal ex-MLA nabbed by NIA in Bhangar bomb blast case

Absconding West Bengal ex-MLA nabbed by NIA in Bhangar bomb blast case

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the ex-MLA was the key conspirator who had directed the other accused to make the bomb, NIA found during investigation

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:20 AM Jun 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested absconding former MLA Saikot Molla, the prime suspect in West Bengal’s Bhangar bomb blast case.

Advertisement

Molla, who had been on the run, was picked up from the state’s South 24 Parganas district following continued searches by NIA as part of its investigation in the case, in which a crude bomb had exploded during manufacturing ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. The explosion had killed one of the bomb makers and injured others.

Advertisement

The fourth accused to be arrested in the case, the ex-MLA was the key conspirator who had directed the other accused to make the bomb, NIA found during investigation.

Advertisement

Molla had also directed other accused to tamper the scene of the explosion, the probe has further revealed.

His arrest has come soon after another accused, who had transported the deceased and the injured in his Scorpio vehicle after the blast, was apprehended.

Advertisement

The arrested accused are being examined to ascertain any further conspiracy related to the case, which  NIA had taken over from the state police on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts