Absolute elector data yet to come, parties worried

Delay of 11 days in publishing the final voter turnout data for the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha election (April 19 and 26), followed by continued lack of information on the absolute number of electors who have voted in the first three phases, has raised concern among sections of the political class and civil society. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, May 12

Delay of 11 days in publishing the final voter turnout data for the first two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha election (April 19 and 26), followed by continued lack of information on the absolute number of electors who have voted in the first three phases, has raised concern among sections of the political class and civil society.

Unusual variation flagged by Oppn

  • The Opposition has sought from the Election Commission absolute data on voter turnout in the three phases after unusual variation in provisional and final figures
  • In Phase-1, EC’s turnout figure was 60% till 7 pm, later revised to 66.1% in final publication, a rise of 6.1 percentage points
  • In Phase-2, initial turnout figure was 60.96%, which later rose to 66.7%, again a rise of 5.8 percentage points
  • In Phase-3, EC first released turnout of 64.4%, later revised it 65.8%, marking a rise of 1.3 percentage points

Opposition INDIA parties led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge have demanded that the EC publish absolute numbers of voters in the first three phases, especially in the light of unusual spikes of over 6 percentage points each in the provisional and final voter turnout figures for the first two phases and 1.2 percentage point for the third phase.

While for the first phase of election held on April 19, the EC’s initial voter turnout figure was 60 per cent till 7 pm of April 19, the same in the final publication was 66.1 per cent, a rise of 6.1 percentage points.

For the second phase, similarly, the initial turnout figure was 60.96 per cent, which later rose to 66.7 per cent, again a rise of 5.8 percentage points.

For the third phase, EC first released a voter turnout data of 64.4 per cent on May 7, revising it finally to 65.8 per cent, marking a rise of 1.3 percentage points.

The issue of releasing the voter turnout data for the first two phases held on April 19 and 26 after a considerable gap of 11 days from the data of start of polls and then the spike in the figures has already been taken up by INDIA bloc with the EC on May 10. The final turnout data for the first two phases was published by the EC on April 30.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi says though there is normally a variation of up to 2 per cent between the initial and final figures of voter turnout, the huge differential in figures pertaining to turnout in the first two phases raises doubts of fudging of turnout figures. Kharge earlier wrote to all INDIA bloc leaders regarding alleged discrepancies in the voter data released by the EC, asking them whether this could be an attempt to doctor the final results.

The EC rebutted Kharge in a letter on Friday saying no contesting candidate of the Congress had raised a doubt with respect to the turnout figures. The EC further says political parties know constituency-wise number of electors at every stage of the electoral cycle as they are intimately involved in the preparation of electoral rolls.

“Number of polling station-wise electors, aggregated to constituency level, is also available with every candidate and political party. There is no scope at all for any deviation with the number of votes polled as recorded in ‘Form 17C’ signed copy of which is made available to the candidates on the close of polls. On the day of counting total votes polled in the EVM is tallied with the ‘Form 17C’ in the presence of candidates or their agents. No instance has been brought to the notice of the EC where any of the contesting Congress candidates has disputed the above processes or provisions,” the EC clarified in a letter to Kharge even as the issue continued to snowball.

Asked why the EC took time to publish the final data, a former EC official explained the initial voter turnout figure presented the picture till the time voting ended around 6 pm on the voting day. “However on several seats, voting continues well after the official closing time and this data takes some time to get compiled and tallied. Till the time the final figures are being worked upon, initial data, which is tentative in nature, is released,” the official informed.

“The compilation of final figures takes a few hours and is normally released latest by early hours of the following day. Therefore, there is always a variation in voter turnout figures released initially and the final tally,” the official explained further, evading direct answers to why the EC took 11 days this time to publish the final voter turnout data for the first two phases.

