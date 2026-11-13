Absorbed diesel burden to protect farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the conflict in West Asia had triggered a sharp rise in crude oil prices, which surged from $70 to $122 per barrel within a few weeks, posing a major challenge for India, but asserted that the government absorbed a substantial portion of the resulting diesel price burden to protect farmers.

Addressing the Bharat Agriculture Conference organised by the India Today Group, he said the situation warranted a diesel price increase of at least Rs 50 per litre, but the government raised the price by only Rs 7 per litre and absorbed the remaining burden of Rs 43 per litre.

He further said building a developed India was not possible without modernising agriculture, making farming smarter and further empowering them, describing the sector as central to the country’s progress, culture and social life.

“You cannot build a developed India without developing agriculture, making farming smarter and empowering farmers. Agriculture is not just an economic sector; it is central to India's progress,” he said.

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He referred to his address from the Red Fort and said agriculture was among the seven streams of strength identified for building a developed India. Highlighting the sector's performance, the Prime Minister said the past decade was the first since Independence in which Indian agriculture grew more than 4 per cent a year, and that a large

number of small farmers have come out of poverty during this period.

He also highlighted the reduction in poverty, particularly in rural areas, and referred to a World Bank study which, he said, had reported that 50 crore people in India had overcome poverty in just 12-13 years.

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“During the same period, a large number of poor people in villages have overcome poverty. But unfortunately, those caught up in news angles and agendas have failed to notice this achievement of the country,” he said.

He added that the study also highlighted the rapid reduction in rural poverty, saying a large number of small farmers and agricultural labourers had overcome poverty. “That means a large number of small farmers and agricultural labourers have defeated poverty,” he said.

The PM highlighted India's agricultural exports, saying the country was exporting agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore every year. Listing India's position in global production, PM Modi said the country was the world’s largest producer of milk, pulses, jute, rice and millets.