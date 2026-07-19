With India emerging as a strong tourism market for Abu Dhabi, the city's Zayed International Airport is to increase direct flights to Indian cities to 22 in August, according to a senior executive.

Advertisement

"We have now, as we speak, 17 cities which are online with Abu Dhabi airport and in August that number will go from 17 to 22," said Carsten Norland, Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports. He was speaking at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi in connection with the launch of new flights to the city by Air India Express.

Advertisement

The Tata Group-owned airline this week started flights to Abu Dhabi from Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow. It will commence services from Guwahati to the Gulf city next month. "India is a really strong market. The number of passengers coming here from India is growing more than 20 per cent every year. We are running out of traffic rights," Norland said.

Advertisement

According to him, there is a high demand for more capacity and more destinations. "So, we are ready. We have the capacity, and we can only wait to get more traffic rights so that we can increase the connections between India and Abu Dhabi even more," he said. Among other airlines, IndiGo and Akasa Air operate flights to Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five airports in Abu Dhabi. They are Zayed, Al Ain, Al Bateen, Delma and Sir Bani Yas Island airports. "Indian traffic is almost 7 million passengers, and that becomes 24 per cent of our traffic. Out of the 7 million, 5 million are point to point, that means people are actually staying here, and 2 million are using the network," explained Norland.