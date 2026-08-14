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Home / India / ABVP slams BCI over NALSAR enrolment row, calls move ‘deeply flawed’

ABVP slams BCI over NALSAR enrolment row, calls move ‘deeply flawed’

The organisation said students who were not involved in the alleged wrongdoing should not have been made to face its consequences

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:53 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has criticised the Bar Council of India (BCI) over its decision to bar enrolment of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 graduating students, saying students should not be held responsible for alleged wrongdoing by the institution in which they had no role.

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BCI later withdrew the decision. Reacting to the development, ABVP called it a “deeply flawed approach” and demanded greater adherence to due process in decisions affecting students.

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“The decision taken by the Bar Council of India to bar the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating students, and its subsequent withdrawal, points towards a deeply flawed approach,” ABVP said in a post on X.

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The organisation said students who were not involved in the alleged wrongdoing should not have been made to face its consequences.

“Holding innocent students accountable for an alleged wrongdoing in which they had no role is neither just nor acceptable,” it said.

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ABVP further said it did not support the approach adopted in the matter and urged BCI and other institutions to exercise caution while issuing directions that could impact students’ academic and professional careers.

“ABVP does not agree with such an approach,” it said, adding that institutions such as BCI “must refrain from issuing arbitrary directions.”

The student organisation also stressed that decisions by regulatory bodies should be grounded in facts and taken through a fair process.

It called on BCI to ensure that “every decision is based on facts, due process, a fair inquiry and justice”.

ABVP’s remarks come in the wake of BCI’s decision regarding the enrolment of NALSAR’s 2026 graduating batch and its subsequent withdrawal. The organisation’s criticism focused on ensuring that students are not adversely affected by alleged violations or disputes in which they had no involvement.

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