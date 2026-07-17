Access to life-saving drugs: SC takes suo motu cognisance after Kerala HC delays decision

Moved by the death of a Kerala woman suffering from breast cancer during the pendency of her plea in the high court against exorbitant prices of medicine for treatment, the Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the issue of access to life-saving medicines.

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A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notice to the Government and asked the Kerala High Court Chief Justice to ensure expeditious disposal of the matter before it.

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“Issue Notice returnable on so and so date… Counsel permitted to intervene and assist the court. Meanwhile, we request Honorable Chief Justice of Kerala High Court to ensure that Writ Petition No. 18999 of 2022 pending before that High Court is decided expeditiously,” the Bench said in its order.

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The Kerala Government counsel said, “The medicines have been provided. The new state government, after taking charge, imported medicines and it’s been provided to patients.”

However, senior counsel Anand Grover said the case presented a much larger, systemic crisis regarding the exorbitant pricing and unaffordability of patented life-saving drugs in India.

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“Initially I was reluctant to take suo motu. I thought let the High Court take a view. But ultimately it was pointed out that the matter is not being decided,” CJI said.