Accused in Australian cricketers’ molestation case nabbed after 6-hour operation, has criminal record

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya on Sunday provided an update on the ongoing investigation in connection with the alleged molestation and stalking of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, saying the suspect, Aqueel Sheikh, was apprehended following a six-hour, intensive strategic operation, and he has a criminal history.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for two days, according to police officials.

"Australian team management security in-charge reported an incident where the FIR has been registered under Sections 74 (inappropriate behaviour) and 78 (stalking) of the BNS. In an intensive strategic operation of six hours, we arrested the accused named Aqueel Sheikh, who has a criminal background. He appeared before the court, and we are interrogating him. After he completes Sunday's police remand, we will produce him before the court," Dandotiya said.

The incident took place on October 23, when two Australian women cricketers left their team hotel and headed to a cafe ahead of their clash against South Africa. It was during this period that the two were allegedly "inappropriately touched".