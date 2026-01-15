Accused in Mahant Giri death case granted bail

Noting that the trial was likely to take time to conclude, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Aadya Prasad Tiwari, an accused in the high-profile 2021 death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad head Mahant Narendra Giri.

Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found hanging at Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad by his disciples on September 20, 2021.

In its chargesheet filed in November 2021, the CBI alleged that Giri was under such “grave mental trauma” from his estranged disciple Anand Giri, priest Aadya Prasad Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari that he ended his life to “avoid defamation and insult”.