DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case seeks to plead guilty

Accused in Saif Ali Khan attack case seeks to plead guilty

Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested 2 days after the incident, is currently in judicial custody

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:06 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused (left) was been arrested for the attack on Saif Ali Khan. File photos
Advertisement

The Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his house in Bandra in January 2025 approached a court here on Friday and sought to plead guilty in the case.

Advertisement

Mohammad Shariful Islam, arrested two days after the incident, is currently in judicial custody.

Advertisement

He filed an application expressing his willingness to plead guilty and sought leniency from the court, his lawyer Vipul Dushing said.

Advertisement

The court asked the prosecution to file its reply and adjourned the hearing to September 11.

Earlier this month, additional sessions judge GP Deshmukh had framed charges against Islam, paving the way for trial.

Advertisement

He was charged under relevant provisions of the BNS for 'robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon', causing grievous hurt and house trespass as well as relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16, 2025.

The 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts