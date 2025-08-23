Accused’s kin questioned over attack on Delhi CM

The Delhi Police is questioning five persons in Gujarat’s Rajkot area for their alleged connection with the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an official said on Friday.

The officer said they had seized the accused’s phone and were following leads that emerged. The officer further said these five persons include the accused’s family members and friends.

“Five persons are being questioned by the Delhi Police. We are also taking help from the Gujarat Police for a better understanding of the accused and his family members,” the officer said.

“One person who transferred money to him is already under questioning. We may bring them to Delhi for further investigation and questioning. Our team will also question those who were in contact with the accused to know if he was planning this attack on the CM,” said the officer.

The man accused of attacking Gupta during a public hearing told investigators that he had planned to stage a protest at Ramleela Ground here against the Supreme Court’s order on relocating stray dogs, similar to how social activist Anna Hazare protested over the corruption issue.

“If required, we can also take him to his native place in Rajkot,” sources said. His phone has already been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if he deleted any crucial information before the assault.

Khimji, a 41-year-old autorickshaw driver, was sent to five-day police custody. The accused also told the police that he had gone to the Delhi CM’s ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme on Wednesday to raise the issue of stray dogs.

The police said the team visited Rajkot and is questioning five persons, including an autorickshaw driver who had sent Rs 2,000 online to Khimji.