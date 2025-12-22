Acid attack on beauty parlour owner on outskirts of Patna

A beauty parlour owner was allegedly attacked with acid in Mokama on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Monday.
The incident happened when the 40-year-old woman was returning home after closing her parlour on Sunday night, they said.
Police said two men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly threw acid on her.
“She suffered minor burns on her face. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by locals. Her condition is out of danger,” SDPO of Barh Anand Kumar Singh said.
A case has been registered, and a hunt is underway for those behind the incident, he said.
“The motive behind the incident is not clear. An investigation is underway,” he added.
