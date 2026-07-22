The BJP on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the Congress over Rahul Gandhi-led protests at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, alleging that the demonstration amounted to an "act of treason".

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BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was among the first leaders to react, accusing Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers of setting a "dangerous precedent" by attempting to gherao the Prime Minister's official residence.

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“A dangerous precedent has been set by Congress, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi with their anarchist brigade trying to gherao PM’s official residence, putting security into jeopardy and targeting homes of political opponents. An act of near treason indeed,” Santosh said.

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The issue was also raised by Union ministers in Parliament today, with the government accusing the Opposition of fueling the agitation that, it claimed, seeks to model itself around the lines or similar street protests against heads of states in neighbouring countries.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged that Rahul should be booked for treason for breaching the security arrangements around the Prime Minister's residence.

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“Who would have been responsible had something happened? The whole world would have mocked our democracy,” said Singh, as protests against NEET UG paper leak and demanding education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation took a violent turn overnight with security forces struggling to quell the protests.

The BJP is all set to mount a counter-offensive against the Opposition over the protest, drawing parallels with unrest that targeted official residences of former Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs decided to demand discussions on use of force on students and ongoing protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and their demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.