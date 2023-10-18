 Acting chief justice of Manipur among 16 High Court judges transferred : The Tribune India

  • India
Acting chief justice of Manipur among 16 High Court judges transferred

From Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Raj Mohan Singh transferred to Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Avneesh Jhingan sent to Rajasthan High Court and Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan sent to Allahabad High Court

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 18

Sixteen high court judges, including the acting chief justice of Manipur, were transferred on Wednesday.

The transfer of Justice MV Murlidharan, the acting chief justice of the Manipur High Court, came two days after Delhi HC judge Siddharth Mridul was appointed as the chief justice of the high court of the northeastern state.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidaran of the Manipur HC to the Calcutta HC for "better administration of justice".

Justice Muralidaran's order in March to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list triggered unrest in Manipur.

Justice Muralidaran, by a communication dated October 10, had requested the collegium to transfer him to his parent high court of Madras and if that was not feasible, to permit him to continue to function in the Manipur HC, instead of transferring him to the Calcutta HC.

But the collegium recommended his transfer to the Calcutta HC.

"The collegium does not find merit in the requests made by him. The collegium, therefore, resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 9 October 2023 to transfer Mr Justice MV Muralidaran to the High Court at Calcutta," an October 11 resolution read.

According to a post by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X, Justice SP Kesarwani has been transferred from the Allahabad HC to the Calcutta HC.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh stands transferred from the Punjab and Haryana HC to the Madhya Pradesh HC. Justice Narendar G has been posted to the Andhra Pradesh HC from the Karnataka HC.

Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna HC has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana HC. Similarly, Justice Madhuresh Prasad of the Patna HC stands posted to the Calcutta HC. Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan has been sent to the Allahabad HC from the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan of the Punjab and Haryana HC has been sent to the Rajasthan HC. Justice Rajendra Kumar-IV has been sent to the Madhya Pradesh HC from the Allahabad HC.

Justice Nani Tagia of the Gauhati HC has been posted to the Patna HC, while Justice C Manavendranath of the Andra Pradesh HC has been sent to the Gujarat HC. Justice Munnuri Laxman has been sent to the Rajasthan HC from the Telangana HC, while Justice G Anupama Chakvavarthy of the Telangana HC has been sent to the Patna HC.

Additional Judge Lapita Banerji has been sent to the Punjab and Haryana HC from the Calcutta HC. Another additional judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC, Duppala Venkata Ramana, has been sent to the Madhya Pradesh HC.

The judicial rejig was announced days after a Supreme Court bench expressed concern over delay in appointment and transfer of high court judges.  

#Madhya Pradesh #Manipur #Rajasthan

