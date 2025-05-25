DT
Home / India / Activist Jarange announces new protest for Maratha quota in Mumbai in August

Activist Jarange announces new protest for Maratha quota in Mumbai in August

The activist has been demanding reservations for Marathas under OBC quota by recognising them as Kunbis
PTI
Jalna (Maharashtra), Updated At : 10:46 PM May 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil addresses supporters in Navi Mumbai. PTI file
Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he will march to Mumbai on August 29 to renew the agitation for reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange, who has undertaken multiple hunger strikes to press the demand of reservation for the politically dominant community in government jobs and education, was speaking at Mahakala village in Ambad tehsil of the district.

He urged community members to prepare for a long protest in Mumbai lasting 12 to 13 days.

The activist has been demanding reservations for Marathas under the OBC quota by recognising them as Kunbis. The Kunbis, an agrarian community, enjoy OBC reservation benefits.

“My health is deteriorating, but I will not die until we get the reservation,” an emotional Jarange said, adding, “We will march to Mumbai and we are not coming back empty-handed.”  He also accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create a divide between the Marathas and OBC communities by using OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Bhujbal, a senior NCP leader, was inducted in the state cabinet earlier this week.

