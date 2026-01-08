DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Actor assault case: Prosecution calls Dileep acquittal unsustainable, appeal to be filed soon

Actor assault case: Prosecution calls Dileep acquittal unsustainable, appeal to be filed soon

The prosecution, in its report, said that evidence adduced by it was appreciated in a most unfair, non-judicious and partisan manner

article_Author
PTI
Kochi, Updated At : 11:21 AM Jan 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Malayalam actor Dileep. File Photo
Advertisement

The prosecution in the 2017 actor assault case has evaluated the trial court judgment acquitting Malayalam film star Dileep and three others as unsustainable.

Advertisement

The report filed by Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar and submitted to the Director General of Prosecution for filing an appeal against the judgment of the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court was highly critical of the acquittal of the accused persons, including Dileep, and the sentence awarded to six convicted persons.

Advertisement

“The trial court has applied double standards of evaluation of evidence while evaluating the evidence of prosecution as against A1 to A7 and as against A7, A8, A9 and A15, especially in respect to A8 and A15,” the report said.

Advertisement

A8 is Dileep and A15 is his friend Sarath G Nair.

The prosecution, in its report, said that evidence adduced by it was appreciated in a most unfair, non-judicious and partisan manner.

Advertisement

“Most of the valuable pieces of evidence were either ignored or discarded without any valid reasons,” the report said.

According to the prosecution, the reasons given by the trial court for rejecting the evidence it produced are flimsy and non-judicious.

The prosecution noted that the sentence given to the six convicted persons was only 20 years of imprisonment, whereas the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

It also alleged that the judgment, which runs to 1,709 pages, was very difficult for anybody to read and understand easily.

“The judgment is unnecessarily lengthy, and the same has become voluminous because of discussion on irrelevant matters, and illegal justifications even to justify the serious lapses on the part of the trial judge as well as counsels of Dileep and Sarath during the course of the trial,” the report added.

Last month, the trial court had acquitted Dileep and three others, while sentencing the first six accused, including prime accused Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Lawyers associated with the prosecution said that the state government has already given its nod to file an appeal before the Kerala High Court.

The appeal application will be filed before the court soon, an official said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts