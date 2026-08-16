Actor Devan resigns as Kerala BJP vice president, quits party

Actor S Devan on Sunday announced his resignation as Kerala BJP vice president and from the party's primary membership at an event at Kanachikulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha0.

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He made the announcement while concluding his speech at the temple event, which was attended by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon.

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Devan began his political career by forming the Kerala People's Party, which was renamed the Nava Kerala People's Party in 2020.

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He merged his party with the BJP in 2021, following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after which he was appointed the party's state vice president.

Addressing the gathering, Devan said he had contested elections in 2004 and 2006 but lost both.

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"After actively working for the BJP and taking up several initiatives, I made a significant contribution to Rajeev Chandrasekhar's victory in Thiruvananthapuram in 2024. He himself would agree that my efforts played a major role in securing that victory and the votes we received," he said.

It was not immediately clear whether Devan was referring to Chandrasekhar's victory from Nemom in the 2026 Assembly election, as he was defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram.

Devan said the politics he envisioned was one that embodied the ideals, philosophy and programmes of Philosopher Sree Narayana Guru.

"After working in the Kerala BJP for these five years, I was not able to achieve that. I felt and realised that my path is different. Based on that, I took certain decisions four or five months ago," he said.

He said he finalised his decision on Saturday after introspection.

"Deciding to make this announcement from this very platform happened only after I sat here. This is that platform. In the presence of Amma, in the presence of the distinguished personalities seated here," he said.

Concluding his speech, Devan said, "I have written my resignation letter to step down from the post of vice president as well as from the primary membership of the BJP."

BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon expressed dissatisfaction over Devan choosing the temple event to announce his resignation.

"I don't know the reason why Devan decided not to be part of the BJP's efforts to take India to the forefront of the world by 2047. Anyway, I think this was not the platform to announce what made him take such a decision," he said.