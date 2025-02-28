Actor Hackman, wife found dead

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman, his wife and their dog were found dead in different rooms of their Santa Fe home, and they had been dead for some time, according to investigators.

Hackman (95) was found dead Wednesday in a mudroom and his 63-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa, was found dead in a bathroom next to a space heater, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a search warrant. There was an open prescription bottle and pills scattered on the counter top near Arakawa. Denise Avila, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, said there was no indication that any of them had been shot or had other types of wounds.

Hackman was among the best actors of his generation, appearing as villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.