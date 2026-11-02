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Home / India / Actor Imran Khan apologises after Bombay High Court rebukes him for taking part in CEC-SIR protest

Actor Imran Khan apologises after Bombay High Court rebukes him for taking part in CEC-SIR protest

Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond tenders an undertaking that the actor will not participate in any protest in the future and also submits an unconditional apology

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:59 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Actor Imran Khan was detained by security personnel during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in Mumbai, on October 10, 2026. Reuters
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The Bombay High Court on Monday lambasted actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, for participating in a protest over the CEC-SIR issue, and said the fundamental right to protest is available only to Indian citizens, prompting him to tender an unconditional apology.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna said the magnanimity of India is such that a US citizen holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card is first issued a notice, asking him to leave the country, instead of deporting him forthwith.

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Khan's counsel Venkatesh Dhond immediately tendered an undertaking that the actor would not participate in any protest in the future and also submitted an unconditional apology.

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The bench then posted Khan's plea challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, asking him to leave the country by October 28 for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR issue in Mumbai last month, for further hearing on December 7.

The high court extended its earlier order keeping the notice in abeyance until then.

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