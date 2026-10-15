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Home / India / Actor Imran Khan to move Bombay HC against order to leave India by October 28

Actor Imran Khan to move Bombay HC against order to leave India by October 28

Mumbai Police have issued notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India for allegedly violating provisions of Immigration and Foreigners Act

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:13 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Bollywood actor Imran Khan, an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, officials said on Thursday. @imrankhan/Instagram
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Actor Imran Khan will move the Bombay High Court challenging a Mumbai Police order directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act by participating in a protest in solidarity with those agitating against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, his advocate said on Thursday.

Khan, a US national and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, is being represented by advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal LLP. His legal team plans to challenge the order on Friday.

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Related news: Actor Imran Khan asked to leave India over anti-CEC protest, cops invoke Foreigners Act

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The notice was issued to the 43-year-old actor following his participation in a protest in Mumbai on Saturday in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had sought action against Khan over his participation in the protest.

According to the proposed plea, no provision of the law or any rule prohibits OCI cardholders from participating in protests. The petition is expected to describe the police notice directing Khan to leave the country as “drastic”.

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Once the petition is filed, the actor’s legal team is likely to seek an urgent hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

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