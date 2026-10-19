Actor Tiger Shroff shot at; Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

His driver and another driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said, adding that 15 teams have been formed to investigate the incident from various angles.

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The incident took place near Pushpa Park under Juhu police station limits in the western suburb, and the chain of events leading to the incident is being pieced together, an official said.

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"Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident. His driver, identified as Firdaus, and another driver of the autorickshaw, identified only as Chauhan, were injured in the shooting and were rushed for medical treatment," the official added.

He said Firdaus sustained an injury in his left hand.

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As per preliminary reports, an unidentified individual fired upon the actor and his friend.

A viral video showed an unidentified person opening fire on the actor's car.

A massive manhunt has been launched to nab those involved, with specialised teams checking CCTV footage of the area for leads, the official added.

Tiger's father and actor Jackie Shroff confirmed that his son is unharmed and was assisting officials at the police station.

According to a viral social media post, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, but police are yet to verify its authenticity.

"A total of 15 teams, including dedicated personnel from the Mumbai Crime Branch and local police, have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles and track down the culprits," a police official said.

A forensic team visited the scene of the incident to collect ballistic evidence, inspect the vehicle, and ascertain the exact number of rounds fired.

Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from surrounding locations to determine the identity and total number of assailants involved in the incident.

"The Juhu Police have launched a detailed inquiry to ascertain the exact sequence of events, verify the circumstances surrounding the firing, and track down those involved," the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Tiger Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.

He debuted with the film Heropanti in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and the YRF Spy Universe hit War.

Outside of mainstream cinema, he is a prominent figure in the sports ecosystem. He co-founded Matrix Fight Night (MFN) in 2019, which has grown into India's largest mixed martial arts promotion brand.