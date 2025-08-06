DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Actor Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED officials in online betting linked PMLA case 

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appears before ED officials in online betting linked PMLA case 

Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:35 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: @thedeverakonda/Instagram
Advertisement

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here as part of an investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms.

Advertisement

The ‘Liger’ actor appeared before the officials of the central agency for questioning at its zonal office here.

Actor Prakash Raj earlier appeared before the ED on July 30 in connection with the case. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case.

Advertisement

The actors had “endorsed” online betting apps allegedly involved in generating “illicit” funds, according to official sources.

During their appearance, the agency is expected to record the statements of the actors under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

The ED had taken cognisance of as many as five state police FIRs to register its case against these actors and a number of other celebrities and social media influencers.

These individuals are suspected to have “endorsed” online betting apps for celebrity or endorsement fee, ED sources said.

The apps are alleged to have generated “illicit” funds through illegal betting and gambling, worth crores of rupees, they said.

Some of these “well-known” persons, the sources said, have earlier stated that they did not know the exact functioning of the apps and products dished out by them and claimed that they did not associate themselves with these platforms for any wrongdoing or illegal activity like betting.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts