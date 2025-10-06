DT
Home / India / Actor Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in Telangana road accident

Actor Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in Telangana road accident

The incident occurs while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 09:45 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Vijay Deverakonda. Photo: @thedeverakonda/Instagram
Actor Vijay Deverakonda's car met with a minor accident in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday, police said, adding that he escaped unharmed.

The incident occurred while he was returning to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the birthplace of the late spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

Deverakonda said in a post on X that his car took a hit but confirmed everything was fine.

According to police, Deverakonda's car and another four-wheeler grazed each other, causing minor damage to his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

After the accident, the actor stepped out of his vehicle and boarded a friend's car to continue his journey to Hyderabad.

He was accompanied by friends.

Deverakonda, in a post on X, said, "All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home. My head hurts, but nothing that a biryani and sleep won't fix. So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you."

The driver of Deverakonda's car lodged a complaint with the police on Monday evening, following which a case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the other vehicle.

His recent films include 'Kingdom' and a cameo role in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

