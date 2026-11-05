Actress Athulya Chandra, 2 others arrested for assaulting doctor in Kochi

Actress Athulya Chandra and two others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating up a doctor after inviting him to her flat under false pretences, police said.

According to the doctor's complaint, he was called to a flat in Essen Springdale apartments at Vyttila here on November 2, saying that the aunt of one of the accused was ill.

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On reaching there, he found that 12 people, including the actress, were present at the flat and they allegedly assaulted him and stole his two phones, smartwatch and ear pods, which were worth around Rs 3.25 lakh.

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The 41-year-old doctor claimed that they accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and brutally assaulted him several times, according to the FIR.

He also alleged that the actress abused him and threatened to kill him while he was being assaulted.

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Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on November 4 under sections 127 (wrongful confinement), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (obscene act and songs), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused and launched an investigation.

Chandra has worked in several films across multiple South Indian languages.

Some of her movies are ‘Uyir’ (2026), ‘Dies Irae’ (2025), ‘Mathu Vadalara’ (2019) and its sequel ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’ (2024).