Actress Ranya Rao breaks down in court, remanded to judicial custody          

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences, on Monday.

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for three days for interrogation.

On Monday, the DRI officials produced her before the court where she broke down.

Advertisement

The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

Advertisement

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.