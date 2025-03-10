DT
Home / India / Actress Ranya Rao breaks down in court, remanded to judicial custody          

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for three days for interrogation
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 05:16 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
Ranya Rao
Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao who was arrested in a gold smuggling case was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a special court for economic offences, on Monday.

The actress was in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for three days for interrogation.

On Monday, the DRI officials produced her before the court where she broke down.

The DRI said it seized the gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport here.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao.

The DGP-rank officer is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.

