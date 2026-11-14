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Home / India / 'BJP-RSS ideology benefits Adani, Ambani': Rahul Gandhi rides with gig workers, hails Telangana welfare law

'BJP-RSS ideology benefits Adani, Ambani': Rahul Gandhi rides with gig workers, hails Telangana welfare law

Rahul Gandhi says the Congress has delivered on its promise of providing social security and protection to the gig workers by ensuring the enactment of the legislation by the Telangana Government

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 01:26 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy ride two-wheelers with gig workers during the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare scheme in Hyderabad. Image credit/PTI
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday dedicated the gig workers' welfare legislation enacted by the Telangana Government to the workers, describing them as the foundation of the economy and partners in progress.

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the ideology of BJP-RSS was aimed at benefiting big capitalists like "Adani, Ambani" while treating workers like bonded labourers.

Rahul Gandhi, who participated in a bike rally with gig workers here before addressing them, said the Congress had delivered on its promise of providing social security and protection to the gig workers by ensuring the enactment of the legislation by the state government.

Under the law, the gig workers will be entitled to Rs 5 lakh accident insurance, Rs 10 lakh health insurance and the government will provide wi-fi enabled rest zones, he said.

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders were present on the occasion.

The state government enacted the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, in March this year after Rahul Gandhi highlighted the concerns of the gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

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