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Home / India / Adopt climate-resilient, data-driven planning for Rabi 2026-27: Shivraj Chouhan to states

Adopt climate-resilient, data-driven planning for Rabi 2026-27: Shivraj Chouhan to states

He directed states and districts to assess their water budgets and soil moisture before finalising crop plans

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:38 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photo: ANI file
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Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday asked states to adopt data-driven and climate-resilient planning for the 2026-27 Rabi season, with water availability, timely sowing, quality seeds, balanced fertiliser use and assured procurement emerging as key priorities.

Addressing the two-day National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Campaign 2026 in the national capital, he said conventional approaches to crop planning would not be adequate amid climate change, erratic rainfall and growing water constraints.

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He directed states and districts to assess their water budgets and soil moisture before finalising crop plans. Areas facing water shortages should give greater emphasis to less water-intensive crops such as pulses and oilseeds, while crop choices in irrigated areas should be aligned with assured water availability, he said.

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“There should be no situation where a crop requiring more water is sown and adequate water is subsequently unavailable, resulting in crop losses,” Chouhan said.

The minister expressed particular concern over drought conditions in Maharashtra and Karnataka. He said nearly two-thirds of Maharashtra had been affected and the state had declared drought, while Karnataka was also facing drought-like conditions.

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A central team will undertake a ground assessment in Karnataka on October 3, while another team will be sent to Maharashtra, he added.

Chouhan also called for separate strategies for rainfed and irrigated areas in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, warning that delayed sowing could affect germination and productivity.

With the Centre pushing for greater self-reliance in pulses and edible oils, Chouhan asked states to promote channa, masoor and mustard, particularly on land left fallow after paddy cultivation. States have been asked to finalise their Rabi plans indicating the area proposed for pulses and the crops to be promoted.

However, he stressed that production plans must be backed by assured markets. Procurement arrangements should be finalised alongside sowing plans so farmers have confidence that their produce will be purchased on time.

“If states are unable to undertake procurement, central agencies NAFED and NCCF will undertake direct procurement,” Chouhan said, while asking state governments to facilitate mandi and other logistical arrangements.

The Agriculture Minister termed quality seed the “most critical link” in Rabi preparations and asked states to finalise seed requirements based on agro-climatic conditions. He expressed concern that delays in placing seed demands and lifting stocks can result in improved varieties reaching farmers after the sowing window.

On fertilisers, Chouhan called for balanced application, warning that excessive use increases cultivation costs and can adversely affect soil health. He said the Centre is spending around Rs 2 lakh crore annually on fertiliser subsidy, with farmers receiving urea at Rs 266 per bag and DAP at Rs 1,350 per bag.

Chouhan also directed states to monitor crop conditions, sowing progress, germination, pest and disease outbreaks and market prices every week.

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