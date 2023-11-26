Advanced tech has complicated security environment: Navy Chief

new Delhi, November 25
The security environment has been complicated by the advent of advanced as well as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomous platforms, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said during the passing-out parade at the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala’s Ezhimala today.
The challenges emanating from the elements of cooperation, competition, contestation and conflict still persisted, he said. “These aspects transcend the traditional frontiers of land, sea and air to space, cyber and cognitive domains. Essentially, you will negotiate a challenging world with attendant uncertainties and complexities,” the Navy Chief told the passing-out cadets. To encounter the known as well as the unknown, and the actions under conditions of incomplete information, would always remain their highest and most urgent pursuit, he said.
In all, 159 cadets, including the first woman cadet of the Mauritius Navy, participated in the parade.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’