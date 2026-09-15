Advocate held for running fake matrimonial call centre in Agra, targeting men across India

A 29-year-old advocate by profession allegedly ran a matrimonial fraud call centre in Agra that targeted men across India by offering fake marriage alliances, with female callers posing as prospective brides and extracting up to Rs 15,000 from each victim, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The Central District Cyber Police said the accused, Amit Kumar, used a woman employee as the proprietor of the firm operating through shaadipartner.com and presented himself as its legal adviser. He was arrested from Agra after police raided the call centre and arrested the woman manager and eight tele-callers.

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The racket came to light after a man approached the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, alleging that he had been cheated after being promised matrimonial services through the website. According to the police, the callers first sent him photographs of women and arranged phone conversations with those presented as prospective brides.

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Once the victim showed interest, he was asked to pay registration, profile access, activation and contact-unlocking charges. He eventually lost Rs 15,000, police said.

An FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Central district, under Sections 318(4), 317(5), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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How the call centre operated

Police said the syndicate specifically targeted men looking for brides. The callers collected contact details from matrimonial profiles and social media platforms and assessed the financial backgrounds of potential victims.

They then sent photographs of women sourced from the internet and created dummy profiles on the matrimonial website. If a victim wanted to speak to a woman whose photograph had been shared, another female employee allegedly posed as the prospective bride during calls. Other employees sometimes posed as family members, an official said.

The cop added that the victims were offered packages ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 15,000 and were asked to make payments at different stages.

After several days of conversations, the proposed alliance was allegedly rejected on grounds such as Manglik dosh, family opposition or the woman having been engaged elsewhere. Those seeking more matches were given other contacts or asked to wait for suitable profiles. Police said this process could continue for two to three months until the membership expired.

The tele-callers were allegedly paid a 10 per cent incentive on the amount collected from victims, in addition to a monthly salary of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000.

The police said the operators deliberately capped the fraud at Rs 15,000 per victim, believing that smaller losses would make victims less likely to approach the police.

Advocate allegedly created legal cover

The investigation into the bank account receiving the complainant’s money led police to Shaadi Partner Com, a proprietorship registered in Jaya Shakya’s name. The account was allegedly linked to six complaints on the NCRP from different parts of the country.

Police said Kumar had set up the proprietorship in Shakya’s name and used franchise, MSME and Labour Department registrations to make the operation appear legitimate. He allegedly remained behind the scenes while projecting himself as the firm’s legal adviser.

Following the September 4 raid in Agra, Kumar switched off his mobile phones and went underground, police said. Technical surveillance helped investigators trace him to Agra.

He was intercepted on September 8 in the Kala Kunj area while travelling in a black Hyundai Creta bearing “Advocate” stickers. Police said he produced his Uttar Pradesh State Bar Council credentials and claimed he was merely providing legal advice before being arrested.

The police recovered Rs 50,000, seven desktop CPUs, 47 mobile phones and the Hyundai Creta.