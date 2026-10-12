Aequs signs long-term supply agreements with Safran for aircraft components

Aequs, an India-based precision manufacturing company, on Monday announced the signing of long-term supply agreements with Safran, a global leader in the aerospace industry, for critical components.

Safran manufactures engines for aircraft, including Rafale fighter jets and military helicopters, among other products.

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The contracts will support Safran’s supply chain and ongoing production programmes while contributing to Aequs’ growth and development in the aerospace sector, according to a company statement.

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The agreements involve major manufacturing activities at the upcoming Aequs Engine Components Ecosystem (AECE) in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. These include the machining of superalloy parts, complex machining and coating, and the assembly of aircraft landing gear.

Aravind Melligeri, Executive Chairman and CEO of Aequs, said, “The components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialise.”

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Aequs is an engineering-led, vertically integrated precision manufacturing company operating within a single special economic zone (SEZ) in India, with operations across the aerospace and consumer segments. The company operates a unique ecosystem with co-located capabilities spanning forging, precision machining, surface treatment and assembly, enabling the end-to-end manufacturing of complex, high-precision components.

In aerospace, Aequs is among India’s largest precision component manufacturers, with a portfolio of parts spanning engine systems, structures, actuation systems, landing systems and assemblies.

The company supplies leading global aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators, including Airbus, Boeing, Safran and Collins Aerospace, and maintains long-standing relationships with global customers.