Afghan minister in India to boost ties

Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, arrived in India on Wednesday for a five-day official visit aimed at expanding bilateral trade, investment and connectivity at a time when Kabul is seeking to diversify its economic partnerships amid strained ties with Pakistan. Azizi, who is leading a high-level delegation, began his engagements with a visit to the India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan, where he was received by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) Managing Director Neeraj Kharwal.

