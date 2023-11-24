AFT issues notice for criminal action to Defence Ministry, Army for submitting incorrect information

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 24

The Armed Forces Tribunal has taken the Ministry of Defence and the Army to task for presenting incorrect information before it and has sought a reply on why criminal action should not be taken against officers concerned for affecting the administration of justice.

The promotion of a Lieutenant Colonel was held back by the Army, despite being approved by the Selection Board, on the grounds that subsequently a court of order had been ordered against him to investigate certain allegations of misappropriation.

In its order of October 16, the Tribunal had directed that approved promotion cannot be held back during the pendency of subsequent disciplinary proceedings and directed that the officer be promoted to the next rank of Colonel with consequential benefits.

A review application filed by the Army stated that the officer was facing a criminal case pertaining to dowry harassment and he had suppressed the fact from military authorities, thereby wrongfully getting his promotion orders and had sought modification of the order of October 16.

The officer’s counsel, Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), submitted before the Tribunal that the officer had been informing his unit and other officers of the case of martial dispute and had provided complete to the authorities. He also contended that as a rule Army Headquarters does not impose a ban on promotion in cases related to dowry harassment filed in a civilian court.

“Prime facie, on going through the affidavit filed by the petitioner, we find that the assertions made by the respondents are based on wrong statements made in the application filed before this tribunal,” the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz, observed in its order of November 24.

“The aforesaid act, if proved, would amount to an offence affecting the administration of justice, as detailed in Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the respondents, by filing such an affidavit, have exposed themselves to be tried for an offence under provisions of Section 340 of the CrPC,” the Bench ruled.

Putting the respondents on notice as to why action should not be taken against them for this act of theirs, the Bench directed them to file an affidavit within two weeks. The Bench also directed the Army to comply with the Tribunal’s promotion order of October 16 before December 11, the next date of hearing.