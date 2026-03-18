AFT puts Col Purohit’s retirement on hold

The scheduled retirement of Col Shrikant Purohit has been kept in abeyance by the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT). Col Purohit, who was acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, was due to retire on March 31.

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The Bench, comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Chairperson Rasika Chaube, directed that his retirement be put on hold until the Army decides his pending statutory complaint seeking due promotion.

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“We direct that till a decision on the statutory complaint, the applicant’s retirement shall be kept in abeyance,” the order issued on March 16 said.

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Col Purohit has argued that he is entitled to promotion to the rank of Brigadier on a par with his juniors who were elevated while he was facing a criminal trial. If promoted to Brigadier, he would be eligible to serve until March 31, 2028.

Purohit was arrested in 2008 and was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2017, after which he was allowed to resume duties. The trial continued before a special NIA court in Mumbai, which acquitted him on July 31, 2025.

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He contended that, following his acquittal, an otherwise unblemished service of over 20 years would end adversely if he is made to retire without due consideration for promotion. He sought a stay on his retirement until his statutory complaint is decided or his case for promotion is considered on a par with his juniors.

It was argued that even after excellent ACRs earned by Col Purohit, his case for promotion was not considered.

The matter is now listed for May 22.