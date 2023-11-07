AFT sets aside censure awarded to Colonel for clash between Indian and Tajik cadets at IMA

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 7

Setting aside a censure awarded to a Colonel in a case involving a fracas between Indian and Tajik cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), the Armed Forces Tribunal has observed that since “our institutions have trainees from various friendly foreign countries, Army Training Command, which is responsible for institutionalised training, has to draw up a common code of conduct which is uniformly applicable to all oversees trainees”.

During February-March 2021, there was a major altercation at the IMA between cadets from India and Tajikistan, resulting in serious injuries to several cadets on both sides. A court of Inquiry was ordered by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, to investigate the incident.

Based upon the findings of the Court of Inquiry, heading by a brigade commander, a censure was awarded to the Colonel, two majors and a captain for certain inadequacies and omissions in discharging their duties.

They were held blameworthy for lack of sensitivity and comprehension regarding the ramifications and long term effects of the incident, inadequate understanding of the traditions, customs, traits, psyche and emotional makeup of Tajik cadets, falling short of timely appreciation of the situation and prompt intervention, and failure to ensure connect between cadets, instructors and staff, including inadequate means of communication.

“While we do not condone the unfortunate incident in our premier training establishment, and while we concur with the respondents that officers have a moral responsibility to such incidents, given that a censure is operative for 10 long years, we are of the opinion that this is harsh considering the peculiar circumstances of the case,” the Tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz ruled.

Holding that the officer cannot be entirely held responsible for some of the grounds mentioned in the show-cause notice served upon him, the Bench was of the opinion that because of the censure, the officer had to forego the opportunity to go on a foreign higher command course and the fact that he was prematurely posted out of IMA to an obscure appointment, he has already been adequately punished.

The Colonel had contended before the tribunal that issues for which he had been blamedand awarded the censure were not borne out by the sequence of events, deposition of various witnesses and the evidence adduced.

When the first clash took place, which was never reported to the IMA authorities, he was away on a training camp. When the second incident came to light, he had acted in the best interest of the organisation, diffused the situation and taken requisite positive action.