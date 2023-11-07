AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, November 7

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has upheld the conviction of a soldier and sentence of dismissal from service and life imprisonment by a summary general court martial (SGCM) for allegedly shooting dead his colleague while on duty.

The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry unit deployed in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased, a Naik, was on sentry duty during evening hours when he was shot by the appellant-convict, who is at present undergoing the sentence.

In his petition before the AFT, the appellant-convict contended that the case is based on circumstantial evidence and the chain of events is not complete. He averred that the motive could not be established and that another person who had been relieved by the deceased shortly before the incident could have committed the crime.

“We are satisfied that the chain of events is complete and none other than the appellant-convict could have committed the crime,” the Tribunal’s bench comprising Justice Sudhir Mittal and Lt Gen Ravendra Pal Singh ruled on November 6 after examining the facts.

In the instant case, apart from the factum of last seen together, there are other factors proved beyond doubt which establish the guilt of the appellant-convict. Even the motive stands proved,” the Bench held.

Observing that the appellant-convict was last seen with the deceased and some of his contentions were contrary to what any prudent person would have done under the circumstances he had claimed, especially when he was claiming that his knee problem affected his movement, the Bench said that it clearly showed that a plan was being put into motion.

The Bench said the appellant-convict had made up a story about being present near the guard-post where the incident took place when he should have been at another post and then tried to mislead other soldiers over the directions from which the gunshots were heard.

“All these facts and circumstances point towards a guilty mind. it is evident that the appellant convict made up a story and the foregoing proven facts and conduct clearly establish that the appellant-convict had the opportunity and means to commit murder,” the Bench remarked.

