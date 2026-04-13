icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / After 7-yr halt, work starts on Bhutan’s largest hydel project

After 7-yr halt, work starts on Bhutan’s largest hydel project

Completion in 5 years

article_Author
Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:40 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Advertisement
In a significant boost to India-Bhutan energy cooperation, construction of the long-delayed Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-I) has officially resumed after being stalled for nearly seven years due to geological challenges.
Advertisement

The milestone was marked by a concrete pouring ceremony on April 10, signalling the restart of dam construction works. The event was attended by Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhutan’s Energy Minister Gem Tshering.

Advertisement

Located on the Punatsangchhu river in Bhutan’s Wangduephodrang district in Western Bhutan, the 1,200 MW run-of-the-river project is the largest hydropower initiative currently under development in the country. PHEP-I is the largest ongoing project in Bhutan. Once completed, it will increase the country’s hydropower capacity by about 30 per cent to almost 4,700 MW and generate an average of 5,670 million units of electricity annually.

Advertisement

According to officials, the project, funded by the Government of India with a 40 per cent grant and 60 per cent loan component, is a cornerstone of India-Bhutan partnership in clean energy and sustainable development. The surplus power generated by the PHEP-I will be sold to India at a mutually determined price, to be agreed at the time of project commissioning.

According to officials, originally launched on November 11, 2008, with an initial commissioning schedule of November 2015, the project, during execution faced major setbacks due to geological challenges in surface and underground work leading to numerous design changes. The dam works were adversely affected by the destabilisation of the right bank slope at the dam since 2013, leading to the suspension of ongoing dam works since 2019.

Advertisement

Following extensive technical studies and bilateral consultations, both governments and the agencies involved, agreed on July 31, 2025, to resume construction of the dam along with critical slope stabilisation measures.

With work now back on track, the project is expected to be completed within the next five years, marking a major step forward in regional energy security and reinforcing the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan.

The project was approved by the Cabinet at a cost of Rs 9375.57 crore (December 2013 price level). As on February, 2026, the financial progress was Rs 8,785.19 crore or around 94 per cent and the physical progress achieved was 87.75 per cent. Meanwhile, a revised cost estimate is under examination, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts