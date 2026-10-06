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Home / India / After 8-hour standoff, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained from Akashvani Bhawan

After 8-hour standoff, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained from Akashvani Bhawan

Opposition protest turns into day-long face-off with Delhi Police

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Priyanka Gandhi; and Rahul Gandhi being detained. ANI video grab
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After keeping their protest alive for more than eight hours inside Akashvani Bhawan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday evening, bringing the dramatic day-long confrontation between the INDIA bloc and the authorities to a close.

The police also detained several protesters gathered outside the Akashvani premises as the standoff that began after the Opposition's march towards the Election Commission headquarters finally ended with the Gandhi siblings being taken away.

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Rahul and Priyanka had moved into the Akashvani Bhawan premises after the police stopped the march of more than 300 Opposition MPs towards Nirvachan Sadan and began detaining leaders. Instead of waiting to be taken away with the other MPs, the two changed course and entered the broadcasting house, turning the road protest into an unexpected sit-in inside the premises.

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They remained there for hours, joined by several Congress leaders and workers, demanding that the police either allow them to proceed to the Election Commission or provide them a designated place in Delhi where they could continue their protest.

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