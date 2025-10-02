DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / After a gap of 5 years, India and China to resume direct flights by October-end

After a gap of 5 years, India and China to resume direct flights by October-end

Flight services were suspended following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:36 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

After a gap of five years, India and China will resume direct flight services by the end of this month as part of efforts to rebuild their ties that came under severe strain following the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement

The announcement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit in China’s Tianjin city.

Advertisement

Also read: IndiGo to resume Kolkata–Guangzhou flights from October 26

Advertisement

The flight services between the two sides were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They were not restored in view of the over four-year border face-off in eastern Ladakh, which ended in October last year.

“Since earlier this year, as part of the government’s approach towards gradual normalisation of relations between India and China, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised air services agreement,” the MEA said.

Advertisement

It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October, in keeping with the winter season schedule and subject to commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria, it added.

“This agreement of the civil aviation authorities will further facilitate people-to-people contact between India and China, contributing towards the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges,” the MEA said in a statement.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said India and China will resume direct air services by the end of October.

“This follows continuous technical-level engagement between civil aviation authorities as part of broader efforts to normalise bilateral ties,” it said.

“The move will greatly enhance air connectivity, support people-to-people exchanges and contribute to the strengthening of economic collaboration between the two countries,” it added.

In his remarks at the meeting with Xi on August 31, PM Modi had said that direct flights are being resumed between the two countries.

India-China relations plunged to their lowest point since the 1962 war following the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020.

Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew their troops from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In October last, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Days after the agreement was finalised, PM Modi and President Xi held talks in Russia’s Kazan city on the sidelines of the BRICS summit and took a number of decisions to improve the ties.

In the last few months, the two sides have taken a series of measures to repair the ties that included the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts