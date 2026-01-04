DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / After Bengal, Shah in poll-bound TN from today

After Bengal, Shah in poll-bound TN from today

Will also take part in Pongal celebrations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amit Shah. File photo
Advertisement

Home Minister and principal political strategist of the BJP Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to election-bound Tamil Nadu from Sunday.

Advertisement

On Sunday, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu unit and plan for the elections ahead.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Shah will take part in the closing ceremony of party's ongoing Yatra Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam.

Advertisement

On Monday, Shah will pray at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli. Later on Monday, he will participate in the Pongal celebrations.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts