After Bengal, Shah in poll-bound TN from today

Home Minister and principal political strategist of the BJP Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to election-bound Tamil Nadu from Sunday.
On Sunday, he will chair the BJP core committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu unit and plan for the elections ahead.
On Sunday, Shah will take part in the closing ceremony of party's ongoing Yatra Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam.
On Monday, Shah will pray at Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, Srirangam, Tiruchirappalli. Later on Monday, he will participate in the Pongal celebrations.
