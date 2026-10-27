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Home / India / 'After Breaking Bad, Prison Break': Stalin slams TVK govt over prison escapes in Tamil Nadu

'After Breaking Bad, Prison Break': Stalin slams TVK govt over prison escapes in Tamil Nadu

DMK chief says 17 undertrials escaping from Theni sub-jail after two inmates fled Puzhal Central Prison points to a breakdown in prison security

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 02:31 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. PTI file
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Launching a scathing attack on the TVK-led government over the law and order situation, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday charged that the state has witnessed a breakdown in prison security following consecutive jailbreaks in Puzhal and Theni prisons.

Reacting to 17 undertrials escaping from Theni sub-jail, he described the regime as "good for nothing."

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"Following 'Breaking Bad', 'Prison Break' has now begun in Tamil Nadu," he said in a post on 'X'.

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"I thought that only criminals who are out on bail are not being monitored. This regime is intent on allowing prisoners inside the prison to escape," he slammed.

"Before we could even recover from the shock of two inmates escaping from the Puzhal Central Prison, 17 prisoners have now escaped from the Theni district jail", he said, adding, "Experts note that this is the first time since 1995 that so many prisoners have escaped at once."

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Stalin said that such lapses were unacceptable in 2026, an era equipped with advanced security measures and surveillance technology.

"The criminals outside are committing crimes freely. The prisoners inside are also boldly escaping. Overall, this TVK government is a good-for-nothing government that is not helpful to anyone. They are not going to protect the people. Tamil Nadu has reached a point where the people themselves have to protect them," the former CM said on 'X'.

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