After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

New Delhi, August 28

Having scripted a success story with its latest moon mission Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now set eyes on the sun. The state-run space agency on Monday announced that the Aditya-L1 Solar Observatory spacecraft — to explore different solar activities in real time and study their influence on space weather —would be launched at 11.30 am on September 2.

Taking off from the spaceport at Sriharikota, ISRO’s workhorse PSLV XL rocket would place Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory, in a low earth orbit. Subsequently, the orbit will be made more elliptical and the spacecraft would be eventually launched towards the Lagrange point (L1) by using onboard propulsion. The total travel time from launch to L1 would be about four months.

Lagrange points are the positions in space where a small object tends to stay, if put there. Between the sun-earth line, there are five Lagrange points (L1 – L5). A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the advantage of continuously viewing the sun without any occultation/eclipses. This will enable the ground control to observe solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time.

The spacecraft will carry seven “made in India” payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. While four payloads will directly view the sun, the remaining three payloads will carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1.

The payloads are expected to provide crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, study of the propagation of particles and fields in the interplanetary medium etc. Explaining the rationale behind the mission, ISRO said spacecraft and communication systems were prone to disturbances resulting from various explosive solar phenomena. Early warnings can be useful for taking corrective measures beforehand. Early warning could also help astronauts against running into disturbances resulting from unwelcome solar phenomena, it said.

