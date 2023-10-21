After Delhi High Court’s rap for playing mediator, counsel for TMC MP withdraws from case

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service/PTI

New Delhi, October 20

Senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing TMC MP Mahua Moitra, was on Friday forced to withdraw from the case after the Delhi High Court said it was “appalled” to know that he contacted and tried to mediate between her and the advocate against whom she has sought restraint orders to prevent him from circulating any defamatory content against her.

“I am really appalled. You are a person who is expected to maintain the highest professional standard. If you have been in contact with defendant no. 2 (advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai)…” Justice Sachin Datta told Sankaranarayanan.

The senior counsel, who was representing Moitra in her suit for permanent injunction and damages against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Dehadrai and several media organisations, withdrew himself from the case after public expression of strong displeasure by Justice Datta.

A strong critic of the Modi government, Moitra is in the eye of the storm over allegations levelled by Dubey that she took bribe from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting industrialist Gautam Adani and his group. “There is something very disturbing. There is a very serious conflict of interest. He (Sankarnarayanan) had a 30-minute call with me. He asked me to withdraw the CBI complaint in exchange for the dog (which Dehadrai was alleged to have stolen from Moitra). He can’t appear in the matter. I have the recording,” Dehadrai told the HC. Sankaranarayanan said Dehadrai had instructed him in the past in some cases and that’s why he approached him and he told his client (Moitra) that Dehadrai was a member of the Bar and he had earlier assisted him in a case so let him speak to the latter to which she agreed.