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Home / India / After Delhi PG collapse, govt mulls audit of over 50-yr-old buildings

After Delhi PG collapse, govt mulls audit of over 50-yr-old buildings

Khattar suggests redevelopment fund with stakeholder contributions

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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National Disaster Response Force personnel and a sniffer dog during a rescue operation at Satya Niketan in New Delhi on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the Centre is considering a plan to conduct safety audits of all Delhi Development Authority (DDA) buildings over 50 years old, in the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.

He also urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take measures within its jurisdiction to prevent similar incidents. The minister also called for stronger building safety measures.

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In a post on X, Khattar expressed deep sorrow over the “heart-wrenching incident” and said steps must be taken to ensure that such tragedies do not recur.

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He said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was considering a plan to conduct safety audits of all ageing buildings under the DDA.

Khattar said the audits should thereafter be carried out at intervals of 10, five or three years, depending on the condition and requirements of the buildings. He also proposed that all new DDA buildings undergo their first safety audit after completing 50 years.

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The minister further suggested creating a redevelopment fund, similar to an annual maintenance fund, with contributions from stakeholders. The fund would facilitate advance planning for reconstruction and enable buildings to be redeveloped before they become structurally unsafe.

His remarks come amid renewed scrutiny of building safety norms and enforcement mechanisms in the Capital following the Satya Niketan tragedy.

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