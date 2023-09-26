After dispute with woman, man opens fire killing her dog in Uttar Pradesh

PTI

Barabanki (UP), September 26

A man allegedly opened fire after a dispute with a woman in which she had a narrow escape but her dog died, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Vijay Nagar locality when Kalpana Chaturvedi was walking her dog, they said.

Police said she had some dispute with Arvind Verma Bhullan, a lawyer, who abused and threatened her. Bhullan then opened fire which killed the dog, while Kalpana had a narrow escape, the police FIR on the matter said.

The woman said that she fled from the spot to save her life.

City police station in-charge Sanjay Maurya said an FIR under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections were registered against the lawyer.