After Elon Musk launches algorithm to flag govt censorship, India says X must follow law of land

Elon Musk-owned X will have to follow the law of the land on the social media platform's new rule to make content takedown requests by any government public, a government official said on Monday.

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Musk, on Saturday, shared a new algorithm introduced in X, saying "any censorship required by the governments is now clearly visible".

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As part of the move, X users will be able to see whenever governments seeks removal of a post or requests restrictions on user accounts.

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"X will have to follow the law of the land," the officer said when asked about X's new rules.

The new rules will make the government's takedown request more visible to users.