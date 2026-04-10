After gap of 16 years, Gujarat police canine wins gold in all-India meet

Gujarat Police dog ‘Check’ won gold and bronze medals at the 69th All India Police Duty Meet (AIPDM) 2025-26, the achievement coming after a gap of 16 years, officials said on Friday.

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The male canine won gold in the tracking category and bronze in the overall tracking category at the meet held between March 28 and April 2 in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra, they added.

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“This was a proud moment as a Gujarat Police dog won two awards, including one gold, at the national-level Police Duty Meet after a 16-year gap. We put in strenuous efforts to achieve this feat,” said Chandan Singh Rathore, dog training consultant with Gujarat Police.

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The championship showcased police K9 squads, forensic experts, and personnel from across the country, with events including explosive and narcotics detection, tracking, agility, and obedience, celebrating the dedication of trained canines, an official release said.

On Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao met the dog, its handler Ramesh Khant, and police dog training consultant Chandan Singh Rathore here and congratulated them.

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“A total of six dogs from the Gujarat Police participated in three different competition categories, with two dogs competing in each category, namely tracking, explosive detection, and narcotics detection. A total of 45 dogs from different state police forces and paramilitary units participated in the tracking category event in which Check got gold,” the release said.