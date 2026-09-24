After J-K and Manipur, US Ambassador Sergio Gor to visit Punjab’s Amritsar on September 28

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is scheduled to visit Amritsar on September 28, as part of his ongoing tour of key regions of the country.

Gor has already visited Jammu and Kashmir, where he met key government functionaries.

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He was also recently in Manipur, where he interacted with Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and visited the iconic all women’s market in Imphal.

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During his Amritsar visit, Gor is expected to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Importantly, Gor hosted Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at his residence in New Delhi last evening.

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Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar and is a former Indian Ambassador to the US, is the grandson of Teja Singh Samundri, one of the founding members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Teja Singh Samundri, who was martyred at the age of 46, is the only ordinary Sikh in whose memory a building in the Golden Temple complex is dedicated. The SGPC’s Teja Singh Samundri Hall is named after him.