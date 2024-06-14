After Kochi, IAF plane carrying bodies of Kuwait fire victims lands in Delhi

New Delhi, June 14
An IAF aircraft carrying the bodies of 14 of the 45 Indians who died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait landed in Delhi from Kerala’s Kochi on Friday evening, a senior official said.
A C-130J aircraft carrying the 45 bodies landed at the Kochi international airport around 10.30 am. Thirty-one bodies were received at the airport by Central and state ministers, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The remaining 14 bodies were sent to Delhi in the same aircraft as a domestic flight from Kochi, airport authorities in Kerala said.
After the plane arrived in the national capital, newly elected MPs Yogender Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat stood on the tarmac with folded hands as the caskets were lowered from the aircraft.
The special IAF aircraft had taken off for Kochi from Kuwait on Friday morning.
At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building in Kuwait’s Mangaf.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi holds talks with Zelenskyy, Macron, Sunak on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy
Modi is attending the summit on the invitation of Italian Pr...
Italian PM Meloni greets PM Modi with traditional 'namaste' as he arrives at the venue of G7 Summit
Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday night to attend G...
Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, NTA on petitions seeking CBI probe into 'irregularities' in NEET-UG; hearing on July 8
A Vacation Bench led by Justice Vikram Nath also issues noti...
Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry
Industry has been demanding relief but gets a shock with the...
Amid spate of terror attacks, Amit Shah reviews J-K security situation; calls high-level meeting on June 16
The meeting will be attended by NSA Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sin...