DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / After Nadigram, Bengal Police arrest Rejinagar bypoll Independent candidate over 2021 group clash

After Nadigram, Bengal Police arrest Rejinagar bypoll Independent candidate over 2021 group clash

Saiful Islam’s arrest comes a day after Congress’ Nandigram nominee Milan Pradhan was held in an almost two-decade-old land acquisition agitation case

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 09:27 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress party workers participate in a protest rally against the arrest of party candidate Milan Pradhan for the Nandigram Assembly by-election, in Kolkata, West Bengal, September 19, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

An Independent candidate for the Rejinagar Assembly bypoll in West Bengal was arrested in a five-year-old case of a clash between two groups during the 2021 state elections, police said.

The arrest of Saiful Islam, who is associated with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) led by Humayun Kabir, on September 19 came a day after police nabbed the Congress' Nandigram Assembly bypoll nominee Milan Pradhan in an almost two-decades-old case registered during agitation against land acquisition in the region.

Advertisement

The two bypolls slated for October 6 were necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari vacated Nandigram, which he had won alongside Bhabanipur, while Rejinagar fell vacant after Kabir retained Nawda upon winning both seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

“Officials from Berhampore police station arrested Saiful Islam in connection with a case dating back to the previous Assembly election, when a clash had broken out between two groups,” an officer told PTI.

The police had on Saturday also sent a notice to the AJUP chief, directing him to appear before investigating officers on Monday in a case registered over an alleged conspiracy to foment tension between two communities.

Advertisement

A senior officer said the case was registered on September 14, after police recently released an audio recording during a press conference in Berhampore. Police claimed the conversation indicated a possible conspiracy to instigate tension between two communities.

Meanwhile, AJUP state secretary Ashik Iqbal was arrested on Friday during vehicle checking at a police picket in Murshidabad district with a large quantity of fake currency and illegal arms, officials said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts